I am writing today to express my discomfort for our citizens regarding healthcare and more. We recently heard the debate over women's healthcare being controlled via legislative action. Today, I learned preventative testing is on the chopping block for persons insured with ACA. My personal stance is that the only role the government should have in healthcare is to assure us that providers of care are both properly trained and qualified to provide care.
For years we have been told preventative care is so important to prevent or help diagnose a diseased state as early and quickly as possible (for example the earlier you diagnose cancer, your chances of survival improve). So are these legislators saying preventative testing will not be covered for our citizens having ACA insurance? Who benefits from this action? Certainly not the ACA-insured citizens. Does this minimize the liability of the insurance companies?