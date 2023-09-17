My husband and I recently moved to Citrus County and just started getting the Citrus County Chronicle. The recent article about the construction of the new 7-Eleven was very disturbing to say the least.
How does a County Commission of five claim to be completely surprised that a gas station was being installed so close to one the counties most prized springs. It would be interesting to see the original proposal, subsequent county permit inspection results, follow up "red tape" paperwork, etc., as we all know how difficult it is to build anything in Florida within the strict and rigid rules in order to protect our valuable land.
We were also surprised to see the same county commissioners unanimously approved the glampground on Ozello Road when it was very clear there were many more residents who opposed this venture. Its almost like they completely ignored their constituents.
The final sad note to my observations is that in the last month we have noticed that it appears the entire county is up for sale. It seems like overnight there are hundreds of for sale signs on every corner of the county advertising "Land for Sale," "Zoned Commercial." Of the 583 square miles that make up Citrus County, 152,000 acres were set aside as "Protected Lands." It would be interesting to know ,what that land area is today.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
After I finish unpacking my moving boxes I will endeavor to research on what platform these county commissioners "stood on" to get elected because I know it could not have been to represent their constituents or protect and preserve their portion of Florida's Nature Coast.