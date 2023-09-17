Letter to the editor logo 2021

My husband and I recently moved to Citrus County and just started getting the Citrus County Chronicle. The recent article about the construction of the new 7-Eleven was very disturbing to say the least.

How does a County Commission of five claim to be completely surprised that a gas station was being installed so close to one the counties most prized springs. It would be interesting to see the original proposal, subsequent county permit inspection results, follow up "red tape" paperwork, etc., as we all know how difficult it is to build anything in Florida within the strict and rigid rules in order to protect our valuable land.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle