I read with great interest and surprise the Michael Regalski articles. I believe your column addressing the responsibility of the sheriff’s office was correct in part. I also believe reporters need to inquire daily of the sheriff’s office.
The whole episode today raises lots of questions: why didn’t the sheriff advise the citizens of Citrus County of this shooting? In light of all the mass shootings in the country now, does the sheriff have an agenda in his (their) failure to report?
Why is this man only charged with one count of attempted murder? Was it because he “only” hit one person? Reading the standard Florida Criminal Jury instructions that is an insufficient reason. Just because he failed to hit the other two people is not a reason to charge him with one count of attempted murder. Did he only fire the weapon once ? I don’t know. Why two aggravated assault charges? If it is for the other two people in the ATV that seem to suggest they were in the line of fire.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Why is this man out on only a $65,000 bond for an attempted murder case and multiple other felonies? Did the state fail to advise the judge of their position or was the bond consistent with the state’s view? It was reported his weapons were only taken as part of a separate case and not as part of a condition of his release.
These are just some of the questions that come to mind in light of this late reported serious criminal offense.