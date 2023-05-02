Letter to the editor logo 2021

I read with great interest and surprise the Michael Regalski articles. I believe your column addressing the responsibility of the sheriff’s office was correct in part. I also believe reporters need to inquire daily of the sheriff’s office.

The whole episode today raises lots of questions: why didn’t the sheriff advise the citizens of Citrus County of this shooting? In light of all the mass shootings in the country now, does the sheriff have an agenda in his (their) failure to report?

