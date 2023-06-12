The Continental Congress officially established the first United States flag on June 14, 1777. The flag was designed to have 13 stripes alternating between red and white, with a blue field in the upper left corner containing a circle of 13 stars. The flag's colors held symbolic meaning: red for valor and bravery, white for purity and innocence, and blue for vigilance, perseverance, and justice. The 13 stripes represented the original colonies, and the number of stars changed as new states joined the union. Florida, however, was not among the original 13 colonies; it became the 27th state on March 3, 1845. Flag Day was officially recognized by President Harry S. Truman in 1949.
The exact origin of the American flag remains uncertain. Legend has it that Congressman Francis Hopkinson from New Jersey designed it, and it was sewn by Betsy Ross, a seamstress from Philadelphia. Over time, it acquired the nickname "Old Glory." During the Civil War, a Massachusetts sea captain named William Driver flew a 10-foot by 17-foot American flag on his vessel. Despite being tattered, it survived the war and was subsequently flown over the Tennessee Capitol building. It now resides in the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.