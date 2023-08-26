You have probably heard of the League of Women Voters, but do you know what we do? The following is information from our local Citrus County and national websites.
The League is a nonpartisan grassroots organization that works to empower everyone to participate in democracy. There are more than 750 chapters in all 50 states, with over half a million members. Our goals are advocacy, education, litigation, and organizing for our members and for our country.
Our mission is to defend democracy. We envision a democracy where every person has the desire, right, knowledge, and confidence to participate. We believe in the power of women to create a more perfect democracy, promoting social and economic justice through the lenses of healthcare, the environment, immigration reform, and the census.
We believe in diversity, equity, and inclusion, discriminating against no one. We do not support or oppose any political party or candidate. The League is nonpartisan, but political, because we advocate for causes which strengthen our democracy.
The League was founded in 1920, just before the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution, which gave women the right to vote. It was a result of decades of work and sacrifice by the Suffragettes.
The League of Women Voters is renowned and respected worldwide. It has championed the right to vote, won an Emmy award for presidential debates, has supported and helped voting bills get passed in Congress, and helped countless people get registered to vote.
People of all ages and all genders join the League. We all share the common interest of caring about democracy, and we want to be involved and informed. I joined because this powerful group can advocate for democracy in a way that I cannot alone.
What do we do? We provide members with opportunities to learn and educate others about government and political issues. We host public forums and debates that are known to be fair and impartial. We partner with other like-minded organizations, advocate for legislative changes for the public good, and our legal center empowers the fight for democracy.
It has been traditionally a major activity of the League to register voters.
In Florida, The League is no longer a 3PVRO (3rd party voter registration organization) as of June 1, 2023. The League may not collect ballots. We can hand out registration applications with an envelope and stamp, but we cannot mail it for the voter. This has altered the League’s original primary purpose, voter registration. The Florida League is litigating the restrictions of the new elections bill.
What can you do to help? You can be an informed citizen, listen respectfully to both those with whom you agree and don’t agree, register, and VOTE. You can join the League and help democracy. Check out our Florida website lwvfl.org, our local website www.lwvcitrus.org or the national website lwv.org.
Vice President of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County.