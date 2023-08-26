Letter to the editor logo 2021

You have probably heard of the League of Women Voters, but do you know what we do? The following is information from our local Citrus County and national websites.

The League is a nonpartisan grassroots organization that works to empower everyone to participate in democracy. There are more than 750 chapters in all 50 states, with over half a million members. Our goals are advocacy, education, litigation, and organizing for our members and for our country.

