The Arabic word "qisma" means portion or lot. It became anglicized to "kismet," which means fate. What is the fate of this country? Are we becoming a police state? Our police are becoming militarized and now have sophisticated surveillance. More people feel that they have little say in what is going on in our country or the direction that we are taking. Corporations now control the government through lobbying and political contributions. Many voters have become apathetic and this allows the leaders to do what they want.

Since September 11th (2001), our militarized police forces have increased more no-knock, armed SWAT raids on ordinary citizens. Our prison system is the most extensive in the world. Even though the U.S. population is about 5% of the world, we have 25% of the world's prison population. In the last 40 years, our prison population has increased seven-fold! Edward Snowden in 2013 leaked information about NSA's constant surveillance of ordinary citizens by gathering daily records (over 5 billion) on smartphone locations. NSA's analytic tool "Co-Traveler" can also detect your traveling companions or contacts.

