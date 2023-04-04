The Arabic word "qisma" means portion or lot. It became anglicized to "kismet," which means fate. What is the fate of this country? Are we becoming a police state? Our police are becoming militarized and now have sophisticated surveillance. More people feel that they have little say in what is going on in our country or the direction that we are taking. Corporations now control the government through lobbying and political contributions. Many voters have become apathetic and this allows the leaders to do what they want.
Since September 11th (2001), our militarized police forces have increased more no-knock, armed SWAT raids on ordinary citizens. Our prison system is the most extensive in the world. Even though the U.S. population is about 5% of the world, we have 25% of the world's prison population. In the last 40 years, our prison population has increased seven-fold! Edward Snowden in 2013 leaked information about NSA's constant surveillance of ordinary citizens by gathering daily records (over 5 billion) on smartphone locations. NSA's analytic tool "Co-Traveler" can also detect your traveling companions or contacts.
Two futuristic novels, "Brave New World" and "1984," offer a different kismet. Both predictions are sadly becoming true. The government (World State) in "Brave New World" controlled individual freedom by keeping the people mindlessly happy through the use of recreational drugs, genetic manipulation and the encouragement of promiscuous sex. On the other hand, the government (Oceania) in 1984 controlled the citizens' privacy through surveillance (tele-screens), brainwashing them to be loyal, and even claiming control over their minds and bodies.
AI (artificial intelligence) has been in the news. Many tech gurus want us to put on the brakes. Western societies believe that only the individual should know his thoughts and desires. Yet AI could change this as it would know us better than ourselves. A government with AI technology could claim to know what people want to be happy. At its worst this is totalitarianism.
We need to quit squabbling over miniscule issues and look at the total picture behind the smokescreens of new legislation to see if we are eroding more of our freedoms. Creating distrust fragments people and creates the perfect environment for a police state. So our kismet (fate) continues to be one that values and protects individual rights, not a kismet of a police state or tyranny.