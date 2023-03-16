The other day I was reading the Chronicle, and there was a small story on how Citrus County will get the money for rebuilding roads (property taxes or gas tax). My jaw dropped and I said to myself, there is a 1.3 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that was passed last year, to take effect in 2023 that 13 House members voted (R) for as well as 19 senators. Doesn't the County Commission know this? I don't know about anyone else, but I pay federal tax and fees on my cell phone, home phone, gasoline and many others. Will someone inform the county commissioners that the people of Citrus County want their federal tax back? I can't think of any reason they will not apply for this money. Is it a law? Is there a county ordinance? Is DeSantis forbidding it? I know we have some shovel-ready plans they could apply for, but why mull over the idea to raise property taxes or raise gas taxes, or both? Please, someone inform the commissioners that there is a fourth choice. and that is applying to the federal government under the federal infrastructure bill. What is going on?
John Ohle