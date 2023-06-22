The definition of being young is very vague, certainly open for discussion, argument and changes constantly as we grow older. At one time I thought people in their 40s were old. Now that I am over 70, I look at those in their 50s as being young. The young people today have a great responsibility; they will determine the fate of our nation, whether we continue to lose our freedoms to big government or whether we remain a Democracy. They will inherit many of the problems we as a country are faced with today and or unwilling or unable to solve. Our country has never been so divided; special interest groups have never been so determined to express and even insist that others adhere to their agenda. They are well funded, well organized and obviously being very successful. America was founded and then thrived on conservative values.
This is my definition of a young conservative: A person between the ages of 18 and 40 who is patriotic, loves our country and who believes that the historical strength of our nation has been developed through individual initiative. A conservative is a realist, who can accept the fact that big government has been more of a hindrance than supportive. They can draw their own conclusions based on personal experience, the current toxic political environment and common sense, not relying on the biased fake news. Traditional family values, human life are important and they are prepared to defend their family and property. The American dream is still alive. Our country desperately needs the younger generation to get involved in our political process and support the conservative candidates of both parties. Republicans, Democrats, Independents, we are being prodded like sheep toward the destructive path of socialism. There are numerous party-sanctioned clubs and organizations that would welcome new members. Detailed information is available on the "Republican" and "Democratic Executive Committee" websites. There are "Young Republican" and "Young Democrat" organizations in Citrus County that exist exclusively for the younger generation of voters.