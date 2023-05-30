The term "whistleblower" originated from the practice of 19th-century law enforcement officers blowing whistles to alert the public. Sports referees also used whistles to indicate foul play. The Department of Labor's Whistleblower Protection Laws safeguard employees from retaliatory actions such as termination, demotion, denial of overtime, reduction in pay or hours, when they come forward to report fraudulent activities.
Recently, IRS agent Gary Shapley testified before the House Ways and Means Committee regarding the politicized handling of the Hunter Biden investigation. He mentioned that the IRS exhibited preferential treatment and engaged in political impropriety, potentially affecting the outcome of the investigation, which could implicate Joe Biden in a tax scandal. The Department of Justice (DOJ) delayed the progress of this case. Whether Hunter Biden is innocent or guilty will ultimately be determined by the courts. Surprisingly, in May 2023, the IRS retaliated against Shapley and his team by removing them from the investigation. Previously, Shapley had faced retaliation from the IRS for making "protective disclosures" in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Shapley claims that the mishandling by the IRS affects "the fairness of the system when taxpayers are treated differently."
Several FBI whistleblowers testified that the Washington office initiated an investigation into 138 individuals who traveled on the same bus from Boston to D.C. on January 6th, 2021. However, only two people from this bus entered the restricted area of the Capitol, while the rest were present in D.C. to exercise their First Amendment rights at a political rally. Yet, all individuals were subjected to investigation, infringing upon their rights. Without legal process, Bank of America voluntarily provided a list of individuals who made transactions in the D.C. area. FBI leaders exerted pressure on agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism (DVE) or manufacture them as such, creating a perception of increased DVE in the country. Meeting certain performance goals resulted in bonuses, creating perverse incentives to exploit law enforcement tools for personal financial gain. One agent stated that the FBI fostered an "Orwellian atmosphere that silences opposition and discussion." Those who came forward have faced suspension, termination, or reassignment to lower-ranking positions.
Some argue that whistleblowers are traitors, but I disagree. Whistleblowers step forward to report fraud, whereas traitors divulge national secrets to our adversaries. Whether these individuals are considered whistleblowers or traitors depends on their actions and the extent of the damage they cause.