The term "whistleblower" originated from the practice of 19th-century law enforcement officers blowing whistles to alert the public. Sports referees also used whistles to indicate foul play. The Department of Labor's Whistleblower Protection Laws safeguard employees from retaliatory actions such as termination, demotion, denial of overtime, reduction in pay or hours, when they come forward to report fraudulent activities.

Recently, IRS agent Gary Shapley testified before the House Ways and Means Committee regarding the politicized handling of the Hunter Biden investigation. He mentioned that the IRS exhibited preferential treatment and engaged in political impropriety, potentially affecting the outcome of the investigation, which could implicate Joe Biden in a tax scandal. The Department of Justice (DOJ) delayed the progress of this case. Whether Hunter Biden is innocent or guilty will ultimately be determined by the courts. Surprisingly, in May 2023, the IRS retaliated against Shapley and his team by removing them from the investigation. Previously, Shapley had faced retaliation from the IRS for making "protective disclosures" in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Shapley claims that the mishandling by the IRS affects "the fairness of the system when taxpayers are treated differently."

