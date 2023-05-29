Most of us go through four stages of life: [1] the mimicry stage where we learn basic life skills (walking, talking, etc.), [2] self-discovery where we explore new things (travel, careers, etc.). In this stage, we will make many mistakes, but it will be a learning curve. [3] Commitment where we form relationships, start a family, set goals, etc., and [4] legacy where we have invested ourselves in things that were important to us and made a difference. We can spread our knowledge of life experience to the next generation. Each stage of life can be a beautiful time to experience new things.
What if we could live forever on this earth? Some scientists are exploring ways artificial intelligence (AI) might confer digital immortality, preserving the personalities of loved ones in virtual form and then allowing them to evolve. We can now see old videos, text messages, and pictures of our departed. In 2015, Eugenia Kyda lost her best friend, Roman, in a car accident. She wanted to find a way of taking his online data and bringing her friend back to life. In 2017, she created Luka, which uses AI to create chatbots. Her research went further to create Romanbot, which was a digital version of her friend's speech patterns, personality, etc. Romanbot could develop an understanding and form opinions while obtaining a personality of her departed friend as it "matured". Some researchers feel that you will be able to "download" the knowledge of someone's human brain and implement it into other hardware.