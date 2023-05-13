President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign team bashed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and criticized his leadership skills on Friday for causing the state to “become among the worst states” to live in and raise a family. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”
The campaign’s message, titled “The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook,” continued to knock the Florida governor with a list of points linked to the state becoming “among the worst.”
“Under Ron DeSantis, Florida has become among the worst states … to live … find economic opportunity … work … retire … raise a family … pay taxes …be safe… rent a home … have a baby … afford energy … die … be a teacher … be a doctor … be a police officer … for millennials … for working dads (and) for working moms,” I'm not a Trump supporter, but I have to agree with him on the state of Florida under DeSantis. The infrastructure, crime, taxes and inflation are just off the charts. Trump has collected endorsements from nine senators and 48 members of the House as of Friday including “more than half of the Florida Republicans serving in the House.” DeSantis has thus far seen three endorsements in Congress including one from Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), a former Secretary of State under his administration. What happened to all the money Desantis got from Biden for roads and bridges?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle