President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign team bashed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and criticized his leadership skills on Friday for causing the state to “become among the worst states” to live in and raise a family. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”

The campaign’s message, titled “The Real Ron DeSantis Playbook,” continued to knock the Florida governor with a list of points linked to the state becoming “among the worst.”

