It was recently brought to my attention by an elderly gentleman from New York that the term Cracker could be misconstrued as dangerous and off-putting. When I inquired as to why, he stated that “before traveling down to Florida, his fellow northerners warned him to steer clear of the “Crackers” as they will shoot you in the head.” Say what?

“What do you think a Cracker is?” I queried. After tap dancing around the redneck theme, he humbly admitted that maybe he wasn't sure. So, I would like to set the record straight for the uninitiated, the “out of staters” or the plain, just confused, with an extremely abridged version of Florida history and no, it has absolutely nothing to do with the Klan and just as surely does not have a color/race requirement.

