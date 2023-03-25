It was recently brought to my attention by an elderly gentleman from New York that the term Cracker could be misconstrued as dangerous and off-putting. When I inquired as to why, he stated that “before traveling down to Florida, his fellow northerners warned him to steer clear of the “Crackers” as they will shoot you in the head.” Say what?
“What do you think a Cracker is?” I queried. After tap dancing around the redneck theme, he humbly admitted that maybe he wasn't sure. So, I would like to set the record straight for the uninitiated, the “out of staters” or the plain, just confused, with an extremely abridged version of Florida history and no, it has absolutely nothing to do with the Klan and just as surely does not have a color/race requirement.
Florida was one of the top cattle producing states in the union prior, during and long after the Civil War. If truth be known, it still was until 1971 when Walt Disney World opened its doors and if you ask any Cracker, was the great demise of all Florida agriculture and ranching. But, why THAT nickname? Cracker derives from the form of communication these tough White, Black and Native American cowboys used to drive cattle across state through brutal swamps, woodland, rivers and weather. By cracking their whips they produced a series of sounds not only to keep the cattle tight but an announcement of possible danger or new direction. No cell phones then. These people were tough, simple, fun loving, hard working folk earning an honest living.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Just as an Ohio Buckeye or a Wisconsin Cheese Head wears their moniker proudly, I too carry no shame. My company name is a reflection of our states ancestors' virtues; integrity, humility and good work ethic without a shred of pretentiousness and snobbery. That, my friends, is the Cracker way.