In the article about the Manasota Offshore archaeological site it says "During the Archaic Period, more than 7000 years ago, it was used by indigenous people as a mortuary pond. Sea level then was about 30 feet lower than today." It says "the Archaic Period, as the earth warmed, would have been marked by dramatic sea level rise — as much as 10 feet in 100 years."
Since there were no cars or fossil fuels being used to generate electricity, I wonder what caused this dramatic climate change of the earth warming and sea level rising.