Recently, I had a firsthand experience with a homeless person.
While sitting on the living room couch reading, there was a knock at the front door. Looking out the window, I did not recognize the woman who said that she was homeless and pregnant — asking, could she use my phone?
I asked her to go to the carport and met her outside. After she used my phone and not being able to get help, I asked if she would like some food and something to drink, so I gave her a couple of granola bars and a Gatorade. She explained she was six months pregnant, had been living in a tent and her boyfriend had left her.
Her leg was bleeding from walking through the woods — so I gave her some tissues.
I then called 911, as I did not know of anyone else that could help, as this was an emergency since she had no place to go being pregnant.
While waiting for the deputy, I was able to find out more. Her name was Katie and she had been a foster child, has been in Citrus County for 4 years, a Caucasian, appeared to be about 25, was not dirty — considering how she had been living. She said that the tent had gotten water in it from the rain.
I had given her $10 just to help out.
The deputy arrived and carried her off — after I gave her the telephone number of a local shelter.
I hope she got help as she was so helpless.
It is wonderful that we are going to have a new animal shelter (although expensive).
But what about Katie? What about the baby?
Renee Christopher-McPheeters