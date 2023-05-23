Wow! What a magnificent musical weekend!
A crash of cymbals, the thunder of drums, and a crescendo of trumpets, all rising above the cannonading, were accompanied by the powerful and exquisite voice of Drema Leonard-Allen. The audience was transported through time and space, treated to a musical portrayal of Francis Scott Key's immortal words being penned as British guns relentlessly pounded Fort McHenry during the War of 1812.
As the rumble of thunder subsided and Leonard-Allen's voice faded away, a moment of silence ensued, followed by an eruption of applause from an astounded audience. They sat enthralled by the surge of sound and fury expertly conducted by Kathy Thompson, and were deeply moved by Drema Leonard-Allen's magnificent rendition of our National Anthem.
I had the pleasure of attending the Nature Coast Community Orchestra's concert at the Citrus Springs Community Center on May 13. The delightful music and Drema Leonard-Allen's remarkable singing captivated me so much that I couldn't resist attending the following day's concert at Seven Rivers Church on Sunday, May 14.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle