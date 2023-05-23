Letter to the editor logo 2021

Wow! What a magnificent musical weekend!

A crash of cymbals, the thunder of drums, and a crescendo of trumpets, all rising above the cannonading, were accompanied by the powerful and exquisite voice of Drema Leonard-Allen. The audience was transported through time and space, treated to a musical portrayal of Francis Scott Key's immortal words being penned as British guns relentlessly pounded Fort McHenry during the War of 1812.

