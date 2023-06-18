American Legion Riders Chapter 237 recently held a fundraising event for "Wreaths for Our Fallen Heroes" on Memorial Day Weekend (May 27) at Crystal Harley-Davidson, and are honored to thank the following in helping make this a huge success.
Citrus County Chronicle for your continued support, Amy Moodie (Crystal Harley-Davidson) for your unwavering support and dedication, S&S Electric and Big Mike for all your efforts in food prep. American Legion Post 237 family for helping with food prep & service, 50/50, silent auction, and meal ticket sales. A huge thank you to VFW Post 10137 Bushnell for your generous donation. We would also like to thank the following for their monetary donations: VFW Auxiliary 10137, Auxiliary Unit 237, American Legion Post 237 and SONS of Post 237, VFW Post 8189, VFW Auxiliary 8189, VFW District 7 Riders, American Legion Post 166, SONS of Post 166, Riders Chapter 166, Auxiliary Unit 166, Crystal River Eagle Aerie 4272, Crystal River Eagle Riders 4272, Crystal River Eagle Auxiliary 4272, IRRU Social Club, COAP, Crystal Harley Hog Chapter, VFW Auxiliary 10087, Scottie & Deborah Coble, Brian Swiggum & Andrea Pearce, Janet Del Rio (Memory of Frank Del Rio), John Frain, and Betty Young.