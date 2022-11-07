Citrus County has approved a change of zoning for the 147.5-acre West Cardinal farms from rural/agriculture to commercial mixed use to allow up 200 hotel rooms, 434 multi-family units and 434 single-family units. That will allow 5.8 households per acre and will have a huge impact on Homosassa.
Our county leaders and planners took it upon themselves to approve this plan without putting it to vote with the citizens of Homosassa. I find this despicable that our elected officials would do this, especially after they crammed the storm water tax down our throats.