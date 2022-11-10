Letter to the editor logo 2021

The recent article regarding the sheriff’s support of the Attorney Generals call to declare Fentanyl a Weapon of Mass Destruction raises some questions. I totally agree with the AGs and law enforcement that Fentanyl is a major problem and could be considered an attack on our nation’s population.

I started my civilian law enforcement career in 1967. President Nixon declared war on drugs in 1971. Unfortunately, a lot of people got arrested and lives ruined, but to say we held the line would be an exaggeration. People were arrested and charged with felonies and received long sentences for possession while those responsible for the distribution often were unknown and untouched. Extreme money was the driven factor.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle