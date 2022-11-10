The recent article regarding the sheriff’s support of the Attorney Generals call to declare Fentanyl a Weapon of Mass Destruction raises some questions. I totally agree with the AGs and law enforcement that Fentanyl is a major problem and could be considered an attack on our nation’s population.
I started my civilian law enforcement career in 1967. President Nixon declared war on drugs in 1971. Unfortunately, a lot of people got arrested and lives ruined, but to say we held the line would be an exaggeration. People were arrested and charged with felonies and received long sentences for possession while those responsible for the distribution often were unknown and untouched. Extreme money was the driven factor.
The Fentanyl issue is as much an international issue as a national one. China and Mexico have been leading sources of illegal Fentanyl entering the US, recent reports now show India moving up quickly.
Personally, I believe well-crafted laws that target the suppliers at both a state and federal level are necessary. I believe those that are pushers or providers should have life sentences, no exceptions. That being said, mere possession does not make a pusher and the evidentiary level must be high.
I have questions for the sheriff: What exactly would the new designation do? Does the president even have the authority or does it have to come from Congress or be first reviewed by another government branch, what new tools would it bring to law enforcement? How would it affect the enforcement worldwide?
I have lived through the war on drugs and witnessed its politicization and ineffectiveness. The Fentanyl challenge is not just a law enforcement issue. It very well may require the military; it certainly will affect the medical and mental health community. Serious research is needed into addiction cause and treatment. The best outcome would be to eliminate the market in this nation.
If it is found that the political leadership of feeder countries are supporting or failing to prohibit the export of the drugs to this country what actions will be taken.
The term weapon of mass destruction is catchy but is it more politics as usual or are all parties including local, state and federal leadership ready to develop a plan, support it and change it as necessary. Much is dependent on Congress, are they going to continue to act as a dysfunctional lot or statesman?