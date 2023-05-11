The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots nonprofit dedicated to empowering everyone to fully participate in our democracy.
There are so many issues facing us today, it is mind-boggling and confusing. The League, over 100 years old, has been providing many educational opportunities to communities all over the country.
The Citrus County League has volunteers who are ready to present to community groups on the following topics:
- Understanding School Choice
- Gun Safety in Florida
- Voter Empowerment 2022
- Ranked Choice Voting
- Affordable Housing
- Balance of Powers
- Civics, Civility, and Critical Thinking
- Florida Government
- Fracking in Florida
- Healthcare
- Importance of US Courts
- Juvenile Justice in Florida
- Lock it Up Program
- National Popular Vote
- News: Separating Fact from Fiction
- Plastics: Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
- Women’s Suffrage, Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote
- Voter Suppression, Then and Now
- Why Public Education
We will bring a PowerPoint presentation with the latest information and research. To arrange for a speaker, contact Vicky Iozzia, vickyiozzia@gmail.com and you will receive a registration form to plan for the presentation.