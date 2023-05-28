Recently my husband was a patient at 7 Rivers Hospital. I cannot say enough about the quality of care he received. They advocated for him to be transferred to a rehab facility when Medicare kept denying his coverage. I want to thank Amber, Susan, Domenica, Eden and Karen. I know there are others whom I am missing. Without Dr. Rama Kompella, we could not have achieved the desired result. Kompella stands for compassion. All these wonderful people deserve our gratitude for going above and beyond their duty.
Kathleen Knoop