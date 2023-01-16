Letter to the editor logo 2021

Does the stress of gathering all your tax records together give you a headache? I hate this time of year. Sometimes I even get lucky and get a tax refund. My advice: let the government keep it as they know best how to spend your money. Or do they?

COVID relief aid totaled over $4.55 trillion. However, much was used for non-COVID projects. Broward County transferred $140 million COVID funds to their general fund to build a convention center hotel for tourism. A large percentage of Chicago's $2 million COVID relief money went to salary pay raises and bonuses instead toward building safety upgrades.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle