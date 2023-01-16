Does the stress of gathering all your tax records together give you a headache? I hate this time of year. Sometimes I even get lucky and get a tax refund. My advice: let the government keep it as they know best how to spend your money. Or do they?
COVID relief aid totaled over $4.55 trillion. However, much was used for non-COVID projects. Broward County transferred $140 million COVID funds to their general fund to build a convention center hotel for tourism. A large percentage of Chicago's $2 million COVID relief money went to salary pay raises and bonuses instead toward building safety upgrades.
Ridiculous military spending also made news: $28 million camouflage uniforms for Afghan soldiers. Bad news: the Afghan military was not able to use them as it did not blend in the terrain of Afghanistan – but the money was spent on the uniforms anyway.
One of the largest real estate owners, the government is maintaining over 77,000 empty buildings at a cost of $1.7 billion to maintain! Why all this cost? That's because the government has to pay someone to mow the lawns, to keep the pipes from freezing, to maintain security fences, to maintain upkeep on the structures, and to pay for some basic power — even when the buildings are just sitting empty! There is no accountability and the government really does not know the number of buildings that are under-utilized.
There have been wasteful spending on "scientific" research projects. One example is the N.I.H./Reed College (Portland, Oregon) project, which is spending nearly half million dollars to teach pigeons to gamble. N.I.H./Harvard did a study on climate change and the anole lizards in the Turks and Caicos Islands ($75,000). The project used leaf blowers to simulate hurricane force winds and film the effects on these lizards and how they coped. The government gave $477,121 to a Florida lab to study the effects on the immune system and HIV in monkeys that were changed from male to trans-female when administered the hormone, estradiol.
The list of ridiculous spending is endless. So I think I will keep any tax refund (if I get one this year). The government isn't just wasting my money. As my grandfather used to say: “It is like trying to get blood from a turnip.”
We taxpayers can only give so much.