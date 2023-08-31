Letter to the editor logo 2021

In light of the class war being waged on the working class, I’ve tried to avoid the culture wars, but the manufactured moral frenzy towards the American Library Association and socialism, based on Drag Story Hours, is politically over the top, even for the County Commission. There’s a ton of information about Drag Story Hours available — I went with the "Reader’s Digest" version.

Generally, the Drag Story Hour, performed under a national nonprofit by the same name, has a costumed drag performer reading picture books, singing silly songs or doing crafts at public libraries, bookstores, theaters or other public venues where children attend with their parents.

