In light of the class war being waged on the working class, I’ve tried to avoid the culture wars, but the manufactured moral frenzy towards the American Library Association and socialism, based on Drag Story Hours, is politically over the top, even for the County Commission. There’s a ton of information about Drag Story Hours available — I went with the "Reader’s Digest" version.
Generally, the Drag Story Hour, performed under a national nonprofit by the same name, has a costumed drag performer reading picture books, singing silly songs or doing crafts at public libraries, bookstores, theaters or other public venues where children attend with their parents.
There are currently about 30 official Drag Story Hour chapters across the United States. The books read relate to acceptance of diversity, love, and self-esteem. The point of Drag Story Hours is providing a safe space where acceptance of cultural diversity is the norm — not about grooming children as some moral naysayers claim.
Nearly 8% of the population of this country identifies as LGBTQ. According to Human Rights Watch, that equates to at least 20 million adults. Being LGBTQ is not a learned behavior, and its not a disease, the only disease is discrimination; when discrimination rises, rates of depression and suicide also rise among the victims. The story hours are designed to be inclusive, positive events, not lurid sexual encounters. The current war on story hours goes back to the myth that a gay person is necessarily a pedophile — something that was long ago dispelled.
Remembering that speech is protected under the 1st Amendment, a country or state that bans speech is treading a dangerous path.
An aside — addressing remarks about Marxism, there are millions of Marxists and socialists in this country — those who believe in true economic democracy where the people will one day own and control the means of production. No, this isn’t a so-called socialist country, but we have many socialist institutions: Unions, Social Security, public schools, and even libraries — and without our socialist institutions, capitalism would have fallen apart long ago. Marxism is centered on Dialectical Materialism — the science of continual change, based on solutions to perceived contradictions. We the people have changed our economics from slavery and feudalism to bourgeois capitalism. The end stage is socialism, where the people own and control the means of production.