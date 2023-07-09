Barry Stine lamented Gus Bilirakis’ statement that “we can’t continue to send money to Ukraine.” Mr. Stine then went on to exclaim that if we stop sending money Putin might then invade Poland or another NATO country. Moving on, Stine decides that Trump, as president, would be empowered to send money to Putin. Well, I guess that this writer hasn’t read the latest news that Russia-gate was a fake smokescreen designed to cover party crimes that were revealed by WikiLeaks, and a convenient lead-in to support war with Russia over Ukraine. I guess the party in question is now the party of war, and other undemocratic acts like union-busting and making deals over a fake debt ceiling drama that enabled the bargainer-in-chief to cut social security and Medicare.
All the more reason why said party is refusing to hold presidential debates to allow the octogenarian to explain why he has decided to send depleted uranium and cluster bombs to Ukraine, and how in God’s name banned weapons will help the people there. Speaking of debates, the mainstream is not reporting a third-party candidate, Dr. Cornel West, a peace and justice candidate also running, who opposes the war in Ukraine, and advocates for real diplomacy—a stark contrast with the current administration. Any debate must include Dr West, running as a Green.