We had a letter submitted by a resident complaining of our Duke electric bills going higher. Of course the writer picks a state, Oregon, having much cheaper electricity than Florida. Yes, they do, since 50% of their power comes from hydroelectric power. That is a huge stable cheaper source of power, than natural gas.
The PUC, I am not defending them, approved a big increase to Duke. But Duke's power is 100% natural gas and yes, natural gas costs have gone up where hydroelectric has not. Do research why natural gas prices have gone up and who contributed to the rise; it is not DeSantis. The answer to that is pretty easy to figure out. Secondly, I do not recall a massive hurricane hitting Oregon, where Florida has been hit. The cost of restoring and repairing damages to the electric grid is the responsibility of the utility companies. Then guess who gets the bill in the end, the customers. I do not know if Duke is allowed to recoup all the cost all at once or not, from the previous year or not? But the reality is, we, the customers, have to pick up the tab.