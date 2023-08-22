Both political parties, to include Joseph Biden and Donald Trump, are corrupt, dishonest, a horrible scourge upon the American psyche, and both embrace very bad ideas of partisan politics. Do we really want septuagenarians-octogenarians-nonagenarians in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches of USG determining our present fate and future fate of Americans yet to be born? I assure every reader that do I have TDS nor BDS. My “So What” is simply this observable fact: Neither Biden and Trump are psychologically and morally fit nor have the where-with-all leadership to be in the White House, period. It is most likely we will have the same two incompetent candidates running for president in 2024.
As a career U.S. Marine infantry sergeant and lieutenant colonel combat veteran serving and swearing an oath and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution – I never have nor will I ever swear an allegiance to any U.S. president in office. As a U.S. Marine, I have well over 10,000 hours of leadership principles and traits experience and expertise in judging people and leaders – discernment and character matters. In the highest Office-of-the-Land, the U.S. president must have impeccable character, substance, being a just person, empathy, and certainly being a good American citizen to set the example. We expect facts, objective truth, and science underscored with honorable statesmanship and principles from the sitting president in the Oval Office. When one becomes POTUS/VPOTUS (takes the Oath-of-Office) – we then hold our two highest executives to the highest levels of moral and ethical behavior 24/7.