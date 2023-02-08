The Citrus County Hospital Board gave the Salvation Army money to buy a new food truck. The amount of money could have renovated and updated the old truck many times. Why did they need a new truck unless they planned on using the truck out of Citrus County. Why should our money be spent for out of the county? How come the regional SA refused to pay for repairs to the truck? Talk about wasting money. Now the responsible Veterans Village of Citrus County is being questioned by the Hospital Board and wanting the money they loaned back. The Veterans Village is responsible in not wasting money by overpaying for costs of construction. Their goal is to keep affordable housing for vets affordable. If anything, the Hospital Board should make the loan a gift and add money to it. The Veterans Village Is something that is needed in Citrus County. It is not a waste of money like other programs funded by the board. I am not a veteran but anyone can see how much the Veterans Village is needed and all of the money and services stay here in the county. Shame on the Hospital Board.
Justin Krumholtz