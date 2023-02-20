Can We End America’s Political Victimhood?

Victimology 101 is alive and well in America – everyone wants to be a victim. The politicalized partisan cult of censorship phobia is rampant in our country. Our culture incredibly monetizes victimhood superbly well and effectively – especially on a partisan basis. Curiously, the slippery slope argument will never work with censorship phobias nor with victimhood. When our political leaders, regardless of party, are called out for their lie or worse yet, immoral behavior – they immediately boast he or she is a victim of being censored, banned, or targeted by political opponents, the press, or even their own political party.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle