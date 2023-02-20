Can We End America’s Political Victimhood?
Victimology 101 is alive and well in America – everyone wants to be a victim. The politicalized partisan cult of censorship phobia is rampant in our country. Our culture incredibly monetizes victimhood superbly well and effectively – especially on a partisan basis. Curiously, the slippery slope argument will never work with censorship phobias nor with victimhood. When our political leaders, regardless of party, are called out for their lie or worse yet, immoral behavior – they immediately boast he or she is a victim of being censored, banned, or targeted by political opponents, the press, or even their own political party.
Lies create great temporary power and confusion. The vast majority of politicians place a premium on claiming that he or she has been censored or banned -- many take great pride in being a jerk, liar, and immoral to achieve victimhood. One can both correctly argue that both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the high priests of their respective political parties in acting as victims while disseminating victimhood to Americans.
As Americans, how do we stop the spread of victimhood when the only free speech that matters today is digital speech. There are no longer face-to-face meetings nor is there a public square for free speech. Today, there is abundant groupthink confusion about First Amendment Rights.
We simply now teach resentment and entitlement, not gratitude and cooperation for the common good of all. Truth telling is always its best own defense. Now, since everyone is a victim, truth telling is not always a sufficient defense. Are we even “captains” of ourselves when up against endless political victimhood all around us?
Today, the U.S. Congress, POTUS, SCOTUS, and the free media/press all claim to be victims. Because all three federal branches now claim the additional dimension of victimhood, the USG can’t even do the basic things well that we expect from the three pillars of government as tax-paying citizens.
I have to believe, regardless of political party affiliation, the vast majority of Americans believe that the three branches of federal government in earnest must defend compliance with 1st Amendment principles at all costs. Many Americans support the implementation of term limits for SCOTUS and U.S. Congress, which is a great start to end political victimhood, stovepipe corruption and amassed political power and wealth.