We need to save our forest, too
About the Chronicle editorial about cleaning up Citrus County of litter. There is one part of this county that makes us the “Nature Coast” that has been sadly neglected and that is the Withlacoochee State Forest, the entire center of Citrus County.
Were it ever to be breached and opened up to developers, we would see thousands of people and houses fill it up in record time. How devastating and truly sad that would be. I don’t know what protections exist to keep this from happening in our lifetimes. but our forest is slowly dying. We moved here from Floral City in 1993. State Road 44 was two-lane, and driving it at night you could see dozens of deer grazing along the grassy roadside.
In our yard, we often saw deer, red fox, raccoon, possum, quail and osprey. We felt like we truly lived on the Nature Coast but now it’s all disappearing before our eyes. We need to find a way to protect our forest. Years ago, a wildlife group attempted to plant food plots for quail. They realized their decline and hoped this would help them recover. It failed. Hunting and poaching has wrecked the deer population from “herds” to almost nothing now. The trails are covered in litter. How can we stop this destruction?
We need a group of motivated citizens to come together to save our forest. We need to see how other forests have been saved. Can we bring deer from other areas to regain a healthy deer population? Can we plant food plots throughout the forest for deer, quail, and other wildlife? Controlled burns destroy acorns and what little browse is available.
We need to find watering areas and create more if needed. Finally, with a few exception areas, we need to close the forest to the public for several years and let miracles happen. Unfortunately, I am too old to see this come to fruition but there are young people here that love wildlife, appreciate nature’s beauty and want to protect it.
If this can be done before the forest gets to the condition where it would be financially better to plow it all under and build houses, there would be many souls forever thankful. We have a wonderful treasure here in the center of Citrus County. Let us keep it safe and help it thrive again. Please think about this and do something!