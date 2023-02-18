Letter to the editor logo 2021

Let’s time travel back to 2016. Remember the politicalized presidential candidacy turmoil on nightly news – it went something like this: “Hillary Clinton is unacceptable within normal parameters but Donald Trump is unacceptable outside of normal parameters.” Repeated history has a sick sense of humor. In 2020, insert Joe Biden for Hillary Clinton and it’s the same old historical sense of humor - with a different presidential outcome. Is political hyper-partisanship simply suicide of the American Democracy Experiment?

Continuing breakdown of trust in our institutions, the “new catastrophism” – enabled by partisan social media, explosion of populism, breakdown of civil society, citizens hiding behind computer screens, and following politics like it’s a form of entertainment – creates a lack of political morality. The logic equation is absolute: All politicians always lie. Both deranged political parties have their foot on the gas pedal – there are no longer any “checks or balances'' political brakes.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle