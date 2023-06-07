As a longtime Citrus County resident and Chronicle subscriber, I was so happy to see coverage on the front page of Saturday's paper, covering our LGBTQ+ residents and shedding light on the diversity of our amazing community. In the last couple of years, there has been a disturbing uptick in voices espousing hate and division, which goes against what I had come to expect from my fellow Citrus residents for so many years.
The personal and sensitive stories shared in the article are exactly what we need to mend our divisions and find compassion for each other. Plato is quoted as having said, "the highest form of knowledge is empathy, for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another's world." Everyone we meet is going through something. I hope we can all be lifelong learners and grow together for the benefit of each other, our neighbors, and our Citrus community.