Letter to the editor logo 2021

My wife and I traveled to Holder the other day, and I was amazed at the amount of trash and rubbish on the road. It was disgusting. I will not get into an argument if snow-birders cause our trash problems. Who cares? If snowbirds were the cause, we would see less road trash in the summer, but we don't.

Since the sheriff's deputies don't seem to have this as a priority, the question is, how do we get rid of the trash since it is only going to get deeper?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle