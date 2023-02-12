My wife and I traveled to Holder the other day, and I was amazed at the amount of trash and rubbish on the road. It was disgusting. I will not get into an argument if snow-birders cause our trash problems. Who cares? If snowbirds were the cause, we would see less road trash in the summer, but we don't.
Since the sheriff's deputies don't seem to have this as a priority, the question is, how do we get rid of the trash since it is only going to get deeper?
One suggestion, and I think it is a good one, is to have inmates at our jail clean up the roads. This suggestion has been made hundreds of times, but the BOCC and CoreCivic ignored it, and the roads remain trashed.
I am not sure why this suggestion has been ignored, but consider these facts and a proposal.
The Contract between CoreCivic and the BOCC allows inmates to work outside the jail. Inmates already clean up the area around the facility, outside the wall, so to speak, and they have the uniforms to be on the streets. Gaudy ones readily identify them as inmates.
CoreCivic already owns the buses (large and small) to transport the inmates to the job sites. The standards already established by CoreCivic, and approved by the BOCC, allow inmates to work and get paid. Their pay is a reduced sentence, although it could be fifty cents per hour dedicated to their commissary account.
Who will watch the inmates as they work? The Standards established by CoreCivic and the BOCC say that their (inmate's) supervisor should be the "staff person responsible for facility grounds maintenance" where they work. That suggests county highway workers become their supervisors. It might be that the jail can hire people to watch inmates clean up the roads, perhaps even the same folks who drive them to their work site. The standards for this hire could be far less than for a correctional officer.
This would be a new budget item, but conceivably money the BOCC is charging CoreCivic in fines can be redirected to pay for the watchers.
This idea could work if the BOCC decides that a clean Citrus County is important. We need a single Board member to take this idea and develop it so that the county looks clean and worthy of the name Nature Coast.