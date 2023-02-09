After reading countless letters and calls to the editor referencing trash on the roadways around Citrus County, actions should be taken to eliminate the root causes of the problem:
I have witnessed trash trucks and uncovered pickup trucks traveling through Citrus County spewing trash on the roadways. Why not focus enforcement actions to require these vehicles to be completely sealed?
A deposit law for bottles and cans should be established. This will greatly reduce waste on roadways. The state of Michigan has had a bottle law since 1978 and it made a huge difference. After this law was implemented, bottles and cans were picked up by kids for the deposit.
Commissioner Finegan's suggestion to "Beautify Citrus" with an anti-litter campaign sounds good to me. The Walmart parking lot could use some beautification.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
And to the person who suggested the cause of the trash problem is "snowbirds" should improve their observation skills.