Omitted in Sunday's front page school article was the lack of affordable broadband in rural areas of the nation. For two years, many students had no or very limited (library, McDonald's parking lot, etc.) access to wifi while schools were closed. iPads were given to the students, but without internet access they were worthless. Areas where Wi-Fi is available, it's still largely unaffordable to families living under the poverty level. Losing two years of instruction had a huge impact and should be taken into account in determining schools' effectiveness in educating and in addressing ways to improve education.
Mary Huse