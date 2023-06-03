The whole world talks about pollution, but it seems like Citrus County isn't joining the conversation. We dump everything in the same trash containers: bottles, beer cans, burgers, electronics, old rubber garden hoses, used engine oil and small batteries. They all end up on the same trash belt, and nobody seems to care. The other day, I saw something surprising — paper straws wrapped in plastic bags!
Now, with the new developments in Lecanto, there's a new car wash on 486, and another one being constructed on the corner of 44 and 491. Car washes are businesses that sell yearly contracts, knowing people won't use them frequently. They are just money-making ventures. It's ironic that we're talking about pollution while supporting such establishments.