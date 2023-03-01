I believe the next election for local, state, and federal office will be very decisive to our future as we know it. I, for one, thinks it is important information for all citizens to know how the legislation will impact our lives and if indeed, our elected representatives are supporting our needs and recommendations.
For the next election, I think we, the people, need a clear picture where we stand, what policies are being promoted and how these decisions will impact our daily lives..
So I want to encourage the local news, and local newspapers to inform us!. We need the truth, not a political document. The last few days the news is showing that many of our citizens have been given "fraudulent" information on a popular television channel. Even to this day, they continue to spread misinformation. This is not helpful for the citizens who need good, honest, factual information before they go to vote. Citizens make their decisions at the ballot box with the information they have. Help us to make good decisions about those running for office and their policy decisions.
I sincerely hope you can be counted on for supporting truthful information for all citizens now. Also I would like you to publish how each of our elected representatives vote on legislation proposals. This would include local, state, and federal legislation.
And one last note: Freedom of speech and the press should not promote misinformation, lies, and harmful information to the public. There must be ways to verify the information before it goes to press or distributed on television, radio, or media.