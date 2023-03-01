Letter to the editor logo 2021

I believe the next election for local, state, and federal office will be very decisive to our future as we know it. I, for one, thinks it is important information for all citizens to know how the legislation will impact our lives and if indeed, our elected representatives are supporting our needs and recommendations.

For the next election, I think we, the people, need a clear picture where we stand, what policies are being promoted and how these decisions will impact our daily lives..

