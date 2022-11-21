Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am not a financial wizard by any means. That is why you won't find me living in a large mansion or driving around in an Aston Martin. You won't see me buying Cryptocurrency, which I know little about. All I know: it is a digital currency used as a medium of exchange through a computer network. I don't understand how the value is determined. The cryptocurrency exchange is rife with Ponzi schemes and rug-pulls.

A major rug-pull happened recently with FTX cryptocurrency exchange. U.S. Aid money for Ukraine was invested in FTX and later liquidated to avoid financial reporting in a pyramid scheme. This money increased the value of FTX crypto, which would lure more investors.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle