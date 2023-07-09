I'm writing to the people who think that Florida is a red state. In reality this is the United States. The people who say they like Citrus County just the way it is with not much of a Democratic Party, I hope that those people agree that the overdevelopment that is turning this from the Nature Coast to paved coast. Without an opposition party the majority party can do what they like without fear of being voted out of office. The sheriff, fire department and the county commissioners can spend our tax dollars without fear. I would think that the community would welcome Democrats as a source to help control our local government. I hope that this makes sense to the folks who hate to see one of the last partly natural counties destroyed by development.
Jerry Kroskie