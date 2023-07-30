I was reading the article about our budget shortfall. Pendergrast needs more money for probably the lowest crime rate in Florida. The county has more resources than some large cities. Meanwhile, that money would come at the expense of our roads and infrastructure.
All that money Florida got for infrastructure and DeSantis would rather spend it on Woke policies, like $12 million to transport illegal migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. When there's 772,000 illegal migrants right here in Florida. and a crisis on the Florida coast with 5,000 illegals floating up on our shores a year. Florida posted a $21.8 billion surplus in the fiscal year that ended June 30, the highest in state history. Much of it coming from Democrats that passed Biden legislation — $2.5 billion to invest in roads, bridges, airports, and public transit without the help of Republicans that voted against it, but hey, DeSantis and Republicans will gladly take credit for it. Which comes to my point. Why did Citrus County get crumbs, instead of a box of donuts? I mean, this is a Republican county. Don't Republicans take care of their own? I guess not, and I resent paying a higher tax rate. Apparently, these duds we elect and re-elect for Citrus County can't get the job done. Some of them are very well-to-do. I'd be interested to see how much PPP they received for their businesses, while voting against it.