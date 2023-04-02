Uncertainty of America’s Support: Why Support Ukraine?
We all think, has America and NATO’s support for Ukraine’s war gone too far? When will the Russian-Ukrainian war ever end? To make sense of this war, let’s jump into Putin’s and the Russian Federation’s “Russophobia” and its increasing “Potemkin Currency” syndrome since the fall of the Soviet Union.
During the domination of the Soviet Union, it had always recognized the Ukraine Republic. As one of his last acts, Mikhail Gorbachev worked out the borders and agreed to a legal signatory framework between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in December 1991. This nation-to-nation treaty established the fact that the Ukrainian People have agency as well as Ukraine became an independent, sovereign nation – not contested by the Russian Federation, until 2014.
Rising to power in 1999 as the acting president, Vladimir Putin, quickly consolidated more power as President, ramping up his imperialistic, fascist, and oligarch-like powers to the point where he used imperial claims like “always and never” to invade Ukraine and take Crimea by false annexation in 2014. Strangely, before Putin’s invasion of 2014, the Ukrainian people did not want to join the EU or NATO. After the Crimean annex, the Ukrainian people especially wanted to join the EU and NATO, and still do. They identify with and feel safer under a Western economic and security umbrella. Many Americans think that the Russian Federation is a real country and Ukraine is not – this is so far from the truth.
As a fascist, dictator, bully, nihilist, and chief oligarch, Putin “cast iron” rules over a state of extremely economic inequality. Curiously, Putin has no definition of the Russian Federation at all nor what the future of greater Russia is to be for its people. Putin, fixated on Ukraine, doesn’t want a Ukraine he can control; rather, he wants total annihilation of Ukraine. The tragedy of tyranny is that Putin has/is uncaringly committing and exhausting state resources to satisfy his psychotic fantasy of conquering Ukraine.
The best way for this war to end is for one side to win. If we want to reduce the risk of this war escalating, America needs to help the Ukrainians win this war as quickly as possible. America must stand united and steadfast to ensure Ukraine wins.
If we don’t stop Putin’s bad behavior, what’s to stop China, Iran, and North Korea from copycat invasions?