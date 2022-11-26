Letter to the editor logo 2021

Today, when you turn on the news, it is about two political parties (Republicans and Democrats) and the bickering in Congress. But when the Constitutional Convention delegates met in Philadelphia in 1787, they purposely omitted any mention of political parties from the constitution. Many harken back to the bloody civil wars in England in the 1600s where political parties were seen as corrupt and self-interest.

In 1796, George Washington's farewell address warned against three dangers that could destroy the union: "regionalism, partisanship and foreign entanglements." On regionalism, he said: “The name of American … must always exalt the just pride of patriotism more than any appellation derived from local discriminations.” These words fell on deaf ears as 65 years later (April 12, 1861), the first engagement of the Civil War took place at Fort Sumter (Charleston, S.C.), which almost destroyed our nation.

