The recent drop of “Twitter Files 2.0” shows that company executives lied to Congress and the American public during their testimonies of September 2018. They constantly denied that the company was shadow banning anyone based on their political viewpoints.
Yes: Conservatives you were shadow banned but don’t expect any consequences for those people who refused to tell Congress and the American public the truth. Here you had one of the most important companies in the whole world go before Congress and testify falsely about their existing policies. They lied about their attempts to do everything/anything possible that they could in assisting Joe Biden’s move into the White House.
I shouldn’t expect that there will be any consequences for what the Twitter executives testified falsely while before Congress because the United States doesn’t have a nonpartisan Department of Justice or attorney general. Face up to it, the problem we conservatives face with Merrick Garland as our AG is that he basically acts as the general counsel for the Democratic National Committee, and that he and the DOJ will do nothing that will hurt the Democratic Party or any of its allies!
Yes: The Biden DOJ will most likely do nothing and the mainstream media will continue to suppress the truth, however the undeniable truth that conservatives were shadow banned has been exposed! The House has flipped to the Republicans, therefore, we conservatives must hold the new Republican controlled House accountable to hold hearings and do something about this corruption. It’s going to be far from easy, but it remains the right thing to do.
After all Democrats haven’t hesitated in the past to hold hearings in their attempts to hold Republicans accountable. What makes them think that they are the only ones allowed to hold hearings? Things are heating up and it’s about time that Republicans returned the favor!
The whole truth must be extracted on Twitter’s policy of shadow banning conservatives, and those involved must be held accountable!