The recent drop of “Twitter Files 2.0” shows that company executives lied to Congress and the American public during their testimonies of September 2018. They constantly denied that the company was shadow banning anyone based on their political viewpoints.

Yes: Conservatives you were shadow banned but don’t expect any consequences for those people who refused to tell Congress and the American public the truth. Here you had one of the most important companies in the whole world go before Congress and testify falsely about their existing policies. They lied about their attempts to do everything/anything possible that they could in assisting Joe Biden’s move into the White House.

