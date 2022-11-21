This is in response “you might not be happy.” And most of us are not happy with the way things are right now. But by all that is right with America, and wrong too, America does and will always stand above all other countries.
Just go to any other country and see if you are truly free, work as you want, do as you want when you want, worship, complain and curse the government and so on. Try any of that in most any other country and see what happens. So yes indeed America stands above all others.
Only closed-minded will not seek to educate themselves before opening their mouths. People who point out their facts without looking into all other facts and/or beliefs are by definition “closed-minded” and will not change. Without going into detail,
The term Church and State means just that. Church is religion and its beliefs, no matter the affiliation and state is the federal government and is separate.
But religion (church) is in the individual and not an institution or state. So when someone says the Treaty of Tripoli (1796) reads “Government of the United States of America is not, in any sense founded on the Christian religion,” you must observe, first that the treaty in general and Article11 in particular pertains specifically and exclusively to the Federal Government — not to the state governments or the rest of America’s social or political institutions.
This means general principles of Christianity were part and parcel of the fabric of America, including her political and social institutions. Also the word “woke” loosely refers to a social media-fueled ideology that emerged in the English speaking world in the early 2010s.
As for the Social Security and Medicare programs, I, as many paid into these so I could access them in my retirement and are not a socialist program, and the federally funded programs are paid by the taxpayers and guided by the federal government with taxes and donations. So I guess you could say it is a form of socialism funded by capitalism and the communities as a whole.
So I believe before anyone makes a decision or speaks their mind we all do a better job at research, me included, as I am a faith and flag person and believe in the American Constitution. No one is above the other.