This is in response “you might not be happy.” And most of us are not happy with the way things are right now. But by all that is right with America, and wrong too, America does and will always stand above all other countries.

Just go to any other country and see if you are truly free, work as you want, do as you want when you want, worship, complain and curse the government and so on. Try any of that in most any other country and see what happens. So yes indeed America stands above all others.

