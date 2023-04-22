We make cars safer, why not guns?
I have been wondering lately why through the years, the auto industry has been adding features to automobiles for the safety and protection of drivers. These costs are passed on to us, the consumer. I mean, with respect to accidents, errors in judgment, incompetent drivers, road rage, etc., the car is really not the cause or problem with most of the accidents, is it? We’ve added seat belts, air bags, automatic parking systems, auto braking features, lane change awareness noises. These are all expenses that add to our new car costs. The car doesn’t cause the incident, does it? Isn’t it the operator that is at fault? Why don’t we search for all the wacky drivers that are responsible for the poor judgment issues? Some are likely incompetent and require re-training, right? Why do we spend money and time fixing the deadly auto? Can’t we just round up all the operators that need fixing? In other words, we spend time and money fixing the weapon (auto) to prevent deaths but continue to say that the weapon (guns) is not the issue! Why do we fix the auto weapon to prevent deaths and accidents but not the gun weapon? Unless you are now currently consuming an intoxicating beverage, you surely must recognize the analogy with needless deaths with weapons. As with incompetent, deranged drivers, we simply are not able to contain, find, inhibit, and deter weapon users from killing America. My point is, as in fixing the safety of the auto, we can fix the type of weapons sold, who they are sold to, and stringent requirements for ownership of the weapon, as well as more strict consequences for killers of our children and innocent citizens. Countless writers have bravely submitted that it’s not the guns! If you have a way of keeping weapons out of the hands of thousands of shooters doing harm, bring it on. By the way, don’t bore us with we need more help with mentally ill folks. Not only are they not the sole cause, but you also cannot find them all with a population of 330,000,000. My wish is that you drive safely and can afford bulletproof clothing. Don Slough Beverly Hills
Why are Republicans telling local governments what to do?
Federalism is the concept of dividing and sharing power between our national government and state governments. The same is true between a state government and local (county or municipal) governments. In prior decades, Republicans were strong defenders of federalism at the national and state level. Opponents to federalism were often called big-government power-hungry Democrats by Republicans. Now Florida Republicans such as Ron DeSantis and Blaise Ingoglia are trying to consolidate power at the state level while weakening local governments. I don’t know if they’re trying to be Republicans, Democrats or Autocrats, but they are definitely not the Republicans I grew up with. My guess is they don’t care what we call them as long as they’re in power. Roger Obenauf Lecanto
Why do they believe it?
Lies have consequences. It is gratifying to see Fox News finally having to answer for the entertainment in the guise of news that it has delivered to gullible viewers since 1996. If the network believed that it had any chance of winning the defamation suit filed against it by Dominion Voting Systems, it surely would not have agreed to cough up a whopping $787.5 million to settle it. I imagine that it would also have been embarrassing for Fox hosts to have had to own up in court to the exposure of their true feelings about Donald Trump and his entourage of crackpot conspiracy theorists, as has been revealed in internal correspondence that those involved surely thought would never become public. Lies masquerading as truth have had a significant negative impact on our nation, shattering many lives, causing many to live in fear, and Fox has been in the vanguard. There are news networks with a liberal bias, of course, but none have become so detached from legitimate reporting as to adopt the credo of “give the viewers what they want, even if we have to make it up along the way.” Will the network learn any lesson from having to suffer the stiff consequences of its actions? Dominion is not finished; defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, OAN, Sidney Powell, Mike Lindel (the pillow guy) and Rudy Giuliani are forthcoming. How many people watch this garbage and actually believe it? Jack Burt Inverness
Why is our state senator giving tax breaks to horse racing?
A Senate committee Tuesday moved forward with a package that would provide $973 million in tax breaks next fiscal year, (only in certain areas), with proposals ranging from holding tax “holidays” to boosting the thoroughbred horse-racing industry? We have horse racing in Citrus County? Committee Chairman Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, said after the meeting that the thoroughbred industry is operating at a “strategic disadvantage” because of regulations that include a federal law involving anti-doping and medication-control programs. Ingoglia wants no regulations on doping and medication? Really? Who elected this guy? Yet, Citrus County has to beg for a measly $24 million. No wonder other well-managed states are calling it “Floriduh.” Ben Benassi Inverness