We make cars safer, why not guns?

I have been wondering lately why through the years, the auto industry has been adding features to automobiles for the safety and protection of drivers. These costs are passed on to us, the consumer. I mean, with respect to accidents, errors in judgment, incompetent drivers, road rage, etc., the car is really not the cause or problem with most of the accidents, is it? We’ve added seat belts, air bags, automatic parking systems, auto braking features, lane change awareness noises. These are all expenses that add to our new car costs. The car doesn’t cause the incident, does it? Isn’t it the operator that is at fault? Why don’t we search for all the wacky drivers that are responsible for the poor judgment issues? Some are likely incompetent and require re-training, right? Why do we spend money and time fixing the deadly auto? Can’t we just round up all the operators that need fixing? In other words, we spend time and money fixing the weapon (auto) to prevent deaths but continue to say that the weapon (guns) is not the issue! Why do we fix the auto weapon to prevent deaths and accidents but not the gun weapon? Unless you are now currently consuming an intoxicating beverage, you surely must recognize the analogy with needless deaths with weapons. As with incompetent, deranged drivers, we simply are not able to contain, find, inhibit, and deter weapon users from killing America. My point is, as in fixing the safety of the auto, we can fix the type of weapons sold, who they are sold to, and stringent requirements for ownership of the weapon, as well as more strict consequences for killers of our children and innocent citizens. Countless writers have bravely submitted that it’s not the guns! If you have a way of keeping weapons out of the hands of thousands of shooters doing harm, bring it on. By the way, don’t bore us with we need more help with mentally ill folks. Not only are they not the sole cause, but you also cannot find them all with a population of 330,000,000. My wish is that you drive safely and can afford bulletproof clothing. Don Slough Beverly Hills

