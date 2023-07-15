Letter to the editor logo 2021

Kudos to the county commissioners for not approving the funding for scallop advertising. Especially in light of the accident that just happened with the diver being hit by a boat. Been here all my life, and am surprised this hasn’t happened sooner. We don’t even go anymore, because of the zoo-like conditions out there.

In the ‘90s they stopped scalloping for a couple of years because they were being wiped out, let alone the danger of all these tourists visiting. They are going to get a scallop come hell or high water. With no concern for our area. The same thing is also happening with the manatees, I see them harassed daily. Our river is overfull, speeding, pollution, people who don’t know or respect our laws. I am not against growth, controlled growth, but this stuff has been out of control for years. Money is good for a few, while the rest of us suffer. There has to be someone, somewhere, that can do a better job of balancing this. I commented to the city years ago, that you need to quit promoting tourism and to work on preserving. We have a lot more than we can handle, which is no good for anyone. I think this will fall on deaf ears though.

