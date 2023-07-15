Kudos to the county commissioners for not approving the funding for scallop advertising. Especially in light of the accident that just happened with the diver being hit by a boat. Been here all my life, and am surprised this hasn’t happened sooner. We don’t even go anymore, because of the zoo-like conditions out there.
In the ‘90s they stopped scalloping for a couple of years because they were being wiped out, let alone the danger of all these tourists visiting. They are going to get a scallop come hell or high water. With no concern for our area. The same thing is also happening with the manatees, I see them harassed daily. Our river is overfull, speeding, pollution, people who don’t know or respect our laws. I am not against growth, controlled growth, but this stuff has been out of control for years. Money is good for a few, while the rest of us suffer. There has to be someone, somewhere, that can do a better job of balancing this. I commented to the city years ago, that you need to quit promoting tourism and to work on preserving. We have a lot more than we can handle, which is no good for anyone. I think this will fall on deaf ears though.