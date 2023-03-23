In a study with 34 OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries that are highly industrialized countries, our students fell behind in Math, Science, and Reading. We placed in Math (27th), Science (17th), and Reading (20th). Shanghai, China was top in Math and appeared to be two years ahead in knowledge compared with the best U.S. students. On average, the United States pours more money per student for education than the majority of other countries.
Some schools aren't moving forward but backwards and advocating "Equity Education". This evens the playing field for all students. Which means many gifted programs are eliminated. Students progress at different levels. Some students, if not challenged with gifted programs, become bored and drop out of school. Some experts note that black students are 66% less likely to be identified as gifted compared to white students. Black, Latinx, and Native American students are far less likely to attend a school that even offers a gifted program. These are just some of the issues with which the gifted education field must grapple. But elimination of these gifted programs does a disservice to those children that would excel and be the future of this country.
Another issue that has come to light is reading materials in Florida school libraries that are pornographic and sexual in nature. There is much rancor that Governor DeSantis is banning books. Books about sexual reproduction are fine. What is not fine is books such as: "Let's Talk About It" (Broward) that depicts sodomy and other sexual acts. "Gender Queer" (Orange, St. Lucie, and Hillsborough) depicts sexual stimulation and encourages transgender surgery. There are many more which are too graphic even for this article. There is a time and place for this but not in the schools. We need to commit to rigorous academic content and high education standards to prepare our youth for the world of tomorrow.
In a recent Harris Poll of 3,000 children, they were asked to choose from five professions: astronaut, musician, athlete, teacher, YouTuber/vlogger. Most American children chose Youtuber/vlogger. Most Chinese children wanted to be astronauts.. We need to wake up and go back to traditional education: Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic (maybe Science). The American schools average 6-7 hours of classroom instruction daily. Reevaluate and use this time to prepare our students to compete in this changing industrialized world.