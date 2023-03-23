Letter to the editor logo 2021

In a study with 34 OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries that are highly industrialized countries, our students fell behind in Math, Science, and Reading. We placed in Math (27th), Science (17th), and Reading (20th). Shanghai, China was top in Math and appeared to be two years ahead in knowledge compared with the best U.S. students. On average, the United States pours more money per student for education than the majority of other countries.

Some schools aren't moving forward but backwards and advocating "Equity Education". This evens the playing field for all students. Which means many gifted programs are eliminated. Students progress at different levels. Some students, if not challenged with gifted programs, become bored and drop out of school. Some experts note that black students are 66% less likely to be identified as gifted compared to white students. Black, Latinx, and Native American students are far less likely to attend a school that even offers a gifted program. These are just some of the issues with which the gifted education field must grapple. But elimination of these gifted programs does a disservice to those children that would excel and be the future of this country.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle