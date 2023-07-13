A change is needed. A county run entirely by Republicans is bad for the balance of any government. When people constantly complain, yet keep electing the same party affiliation.. frankly they deserve what they get: "Progress in Reverse." Higher taxes, projects that help no one, backward ideas and stagnation. Businesses, tourism and retirees won't come here when they find out it's a non-diverse, single-party county. People are leaving the state because of the governor's culture wars, attacking Disney, the main driver of employment and tourism. Homeowners insurance, flood insurance and taxes are going up as I speak because we can't seem to deal with climate change. Change comes only when you put the right people in charge. I was born and grew up in Florida; it's becoming an expensive place to live. Less rights and higher inflation.
Moving around the chess pieces, (from one Republican to another) has accomplished nothing in the 15 years I've been in this county. The Democratic Party of Citrus needs a reboot, because their recruiting process needs new young blood in the fray. I'm told years ago this county was Democratic until Fox News became a staple in the diet of residents.