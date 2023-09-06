We are Ozello Strong! Hurricane Idalia has affected almost all of the residents & small businesses in our tight-knit community.
It has been awe-inspiring to watch how neighbors have been rallying to help one another. I would like to give a couple shoutouts, first off, Captain Gary Bartell and Captain Billy Fender with Ozello Keys Marina, as they have both been an asset in orchestrating crews to assist with clean up and repairs of residents throughout Ozello, even though their own place had significant damage. I would say that is truly giving back to your community.
Also, Captain Aaron Hefty with Hefty Ozello Adventures brought in food trucks for residents and workers to get a hot meal for free along with setting up the donation area at the old fire house. I am sure we are all very appreciative of his kindness and willingness to help. Another very important resident, Jammie Nash, who staged a front loader at the entrance of Ozello so he could clear debris off the road so residents who evacuated could be able to get back to their homes quicker than waiting on the county to provide assistance.
We are most grateful for him giving his time and resources and doing this for those he didn’t even know. Black Creek Hauling LLC made dumpsters available to residents at a discounted rate so we could begin our clean-up efforts quickly, which lifted a big burden off trying to load it on a trailer, take it to the dump and then unload it again. I can say that we appreciate our community and are happy that we have called Ozello our home.