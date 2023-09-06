We are Ozello Strong! Hurricane Idalia has affected almost all of the residents & small businesses in our tight-knit community.

It has been awe-inspiring to watch how neighbors have been rallying to help one another. I would like to give a couple shoutouts, first off, Captain Gary Bartell and Captain Billy Fender with Ozello Keys Marina, as they have both been an asset in orchestrating crews to assist with clean up and repairs of residents throughout Ozello, even though their own place had significant damage. I would say that is truly giving back to your community.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle