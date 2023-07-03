The last couple of months had me believing this country had turned the corner, actually shunning some of the extreme radicals on the right, and the left, and coming to the middle. This past week has proven me wrong by the Supreme Court decisions. Congress is the body to make laws on immigration and student loans but their lack of guts and fortitude does not bode well for that happening. The House has already gone back on their promise to not cut Social Security and Medicare programs with their budget proposal. Maybe not surprising, but their lack of honesty and morality is disturbing.

The two decisions with far reaching consequences are the Affirmative Action ruling and Gay Rights. When the courts decided race cannot be used in admissions they only decided it applies to people of color, not whites. If they really meant only grades count, why did they not also strike down legacy admissions? The majority of legacy admissions affect wealthy, white families, so grades can be discounted?

