The last couple of months had me believing this country had turned the corner, actually shunning some of the extreme radicals on the right, and the left, and coming to the middle. This past week has proven me wrong by the Supreme Court decisions. Congress is the body to make laws on immigration and student loans but their lack of guts and fortitude does not bode well for that happening. The House has already gone back on their promise to not cut Social Security and Medicare programs with their budget proposal. Maybe not surprising, but their lack of honesty and morality is disturbing.
The two decisions with far reaching consequences are the Affirmative Action ruling and Gay Rights. When the courts decided race cannot be used in admissions they only decided it applies to people of color, not whites. If they really meant only grades count, why did they not also strike down legacy admissions? The majority of legacy admissions affect wealthy, white families, so grades can be discounted?
The lady with the website case is full of holes. The person she says she objected to appears to be a single, straight man. It will be interesting to find out who actually was behind her lawsuit and funded it.
Every week it seems another judge on the court took "gifts" of all sorts from wealthy political donors. If this was all above board and legal, then why was it not reported properly as the law and ethics requires? Only people with things to hide … and so on.
In school, Lady Justice is pictured with the even scales and is blindfolded. The highest court in the land is supposed to base its decisions on constitutional law. It is plain to see where the Gay Rights decision will lead. Restaurants, bars, shops of all types now can claim that serving gays goes against their beliefs. This will lead to second-class citizenship. America experienced it at the end of the Civil War and Jim Crow laws.
Lastly, if justice is blind, how unethical is it for Justice Thomas to actually encourage people to file cases he publicly states he wants to overturn. We have turned the corner, but it is toward becoming a banana republic, not a democratic nation with justice for all!