While watching the news I came across a segment discussing the number of jobs available in the US. Curious, I decided to explore what Citrus County had to offer in terms of employment.
They refer to those opportunities as jobs, but I would simply call them work. Positions at Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza, O'Reilly, Big Lots, LKQ, US Postal Service, Wawa, Mr. Electric, and Beef 'O' Brady's.
Just think, after your kids finish high school, or perhaps even further education, this is what awaits them. I understand that we also need these workers, but let's not boast about these jobs. They are nothing more than work, and perhaps only for a few hours so they can avoid providing medical benefits.
This country is losing its way, if it ever had it. It's disheartening to see young children looking at such prospects for their future.