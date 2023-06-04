Letter to the editor logo 2021

While watching the news I came across a segment discussing the number of jobs available in the US. Curious, I decided to explore what Citrus County had to offer in terms of employment.

They refer to those opportunities as jobs, but I would simply call them work. Positions at Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza, O'Reilly, Big Lots, LKQ, US Postal Service, Wawa, Mr. Electric, and Beef 'O' Brady's.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle