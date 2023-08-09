My name is Dr. ReBecca Heckl, Ph.D., and I’m the president of the newly founded LGBTQIA+ nonprofit organization "West Coast Pride’" We now operate throughout several counties in the West Coast area of Florida, such as Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco. We seek to serve under-represented citizens in our rural and under-served communities by providing resources, spaces, and networking opportunities to local LGBTQIA+ members and allies.
It is well known that the Florida LGBT community is facing many hardships, especially with multiple advisories recently presented to the public worldwide regarding the LGBTQIA+ community in Florida. It is paramount, particularly at this time, to ensure visibility, viability, and validity without waiver.